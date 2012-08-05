BUZZ-India's Gujarat Pipavav rises; Adani Ports seeks to buy stake - report
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
* Company has booked about 370 million rupees exports and domestic orders to be executed mainly from new facility set up at Chalisgaon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: