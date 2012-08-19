MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7532.50 7539.00 7539.50 7514.50 Lead PB 1882.00 1895.00 1939.00 na Zinc ZN 1773.25 1797.00 1852.00 1892.50 Alumin AL 1821.25 1858.00 1959.75 2057.75 Nickel NI 15566.00 15630.00 15838.00 15996.00 Tin SN 18494.00 18495.00 18525.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1741.00 1760.00 1804.75 1804.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1815.50 1855.00 1960.75 2027.75
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)