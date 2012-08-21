WRAPUP 1-Arab powers sever Qatar ties, widening rift among US allies
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7604.50 7610.00 7607.50 7574.00 Lead PB 1905.00 1914.00 1954.75 na Zinc ZN 1786.75 1810.00 1863.00 1902.50 Alumin AL 1832.50 1867.00 1965.25 2063.50 Nickel NI 15764.00 15825.00 16030.00 16188.00 Tin SN 18951.50 18950.00 18977.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1763.50 1782.50 1826.50 1826.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1842.00 1882.50 1986.50 2053.50
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 05 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0