MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MELBOURNE, Aug 29 LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7594.50 7607.50 7616.50 7586.50 Lead PB 1969.00 1975.00 2016.00 na Zinc ZN 1849.75 1872.00 1922.00 1961.00 Alumin AL 1890.75 1916.00 2013.75 2112.25 Nickel NI 16193.00 16250.00 16459.00 16617.00 Tin SN 20707.00 20700.00 20697.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1755.75 1775.00 1817.25 1817.25 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1871.00 1912.50 2049.50 2119.50
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)