BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7561.50 7575.00 7584.50 7558.00 Lead PB 1972.00 1976.00 2020.50 na Zinc ZN 1831.50 1856.00 1910.00 1949.50 Alumin AL 1870.25 1893.00 1991.50 2090.00 Nickel NI 16240.75 16300.00 16510.00 16668.00 Tin SN 19618.25 19620.00 19610.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1770.75 1790.00 1840.00 1840.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1858.50 1900.00 2037.50 2107.50
* Says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: