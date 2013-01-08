BRIEF-Hinduja Global Solutions says Vallance, CEO for HGS in UK & Europe, to step down
* Says announces leadership change for its UK and Europe business.
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 8045.25 8080.00 8137.00 8164.00 Lead PB 2310.75 2328.50 2377.50 na Zinc ZN 1987.00 2020.00 2102.50 2160.00 Alumin AL 2031.25 2067.00 2132.50 2210.25 Nickel NI 17261.00 17325.00 17558.00 17749.00 Tin SN 24128.00 24150.00 24106.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1850.50 1880.00 1962.75 1994.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1853.50 1891.00 2032.75 2148.75
* Says announces leadership change for its UK and Europe business.
MUMBAI, June 2 India's market regulator has set up a committee to help improve corporate governance of listed companies, it said on Friday, in the light of recent high-profile corporate tussles.