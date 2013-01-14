Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUN 02, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 2 Nagpur, June 2 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also affected prices. Farmers organisations strike in all over Maharashtra has started showing its effects on arrival here. Only 1,050 bags of gram and 1,200 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sou