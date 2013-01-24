GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, set for biggest weekly loss since late March
SYDNEY, June 2 U.S wheat prices edged lower on
Friday on forecasts of harvest-friendly weather in parts of the
United States, keeping the grain on track for its biggest weekly
loss in over two months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade were down 2.5 percent for the week, set for their
biggest weekly loss since March 24.
* The most active soybean futures have fallen 1.5
percent over the week, the fourth consecutive weekly