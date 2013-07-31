PRECIOUS-Gold rises to five-month high on safe-haven demand as U.S. strikes Syria

* U.S launches cruise missiles against Syrian air base * Asia shares, S&P 500 futures fall on risk aversion * Yen, gold and oil all rise on safe-haven buying * Spot gold may rise to $1,281/oz - technicals * Gold on track for fourth straight week of gains (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 7 Gold rose more than 1 percent on Friday to a 5-month high as investors sought safe-haven assets after the United States launched cruise missiles on