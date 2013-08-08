BRIEF-Albert David approves re-appointment of Arun Kumar Kothari as chairman, MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Arun Kumar Kothari as chairman & managing director of the company Source text: http://bit.ly/2niQnNu Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7164.50 7185.00 7232.00 7283.25 Lead PB 2125.50 2139.00 2187.75 na Zinc ZN 1857.25 1895.00 1970.25 2028.75 Alumin AL 1794.55 1840.00 1954.00 2053.25 Nickel NI 14259.00 14330.00 14592.00 14834.00 Tin SN 21692.50 21700.00 21809.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1775.50 1807.50 1905.50 1913.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1821.00 1845.00 1920.00 2024.00
* Says approved re-appointment of Arun Kumar Kothari as chairman & managing director of the company Source text: http://bit.ly/2niQnNu Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, March 29 India's top court on Wednesday banned the sale of vehicles running on older Euro III fuel technology from April 1, a decision that led to a sharp fall in shares of major automakers sitting on unsold inventories.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 27) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% ----------------------------------------