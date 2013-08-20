BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7289.50 7320.00 7373.50 7418.00 Lead PB 2241.50 2247.50 2288.00 na Zinc ZN 1948.00 1989.00 2063.75 2122.25 Alumin AL 1865.25 1914.50 2028.75 2125.75 Nickel NI 14685.00 14760.00 15011.00 15256.00 Tin SN 22031.00 21995.00 22071.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1771.00 1800.00 1896.00 1904.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1830.50 1860.00 1932.00 2036.00
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively