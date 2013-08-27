BRIEF-Sacheta Metals gets order form UAE
* Sacheta metals ltd says sacheta metals limited has received order form UAE
LME closing prices LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7287.00 7315.00 7380.75 7427.25 Lead PB 2213.75 2224.00 2261.50 na Zinc ZN 1945.50 1983.00 2057.50 2115.75 Alumin AL 1837.50 1886.50 2000.50 2101.00 Nickel NI 14352.00 14425.00 14683.00 14932.00 Tin SN 21835.00 21825.00 21875.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1767.00 1795.00 1888.75 1896.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1819.25 1850.00 1922.50 2026.50
Apr 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------
* Cadila's topical manufacturing facility successfully completes USFDA inspection