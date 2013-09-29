INSTANT VIEW 3-India consumer inflation climbs up to 3.81 pct y/y in March
MUMBAI, April 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.81 percent in March from 3.65 percent in February, government data showed on Wednesday.
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7286.00 7300.00 7363.00 7408.00 Lead PB 2073.25 2100.00 2153.00 na Zinc ZN 1871.00 1907.00 1979.75 2032.75 Alumin AL 1794.25 1840.00 1963.00 2067.00 Nickel NI 13917.00 13985.00 14266.00 14529.00 Tin SN 23309.00 23350.00 23418.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1776.50 1805.00 1928.00 1928.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1826.00 1865.00 1940.75 2048.75
NEW DELHI, April 12 India will launch a new national sales tax as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.