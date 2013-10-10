MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7122.50 7145.00 7212.00 7257.25 Lead PB 2050.60 2075.00 2130.00 na Zinc ZN 1857.50 1895.00 1973.50 2027.50 Alumin AL 1836.25 1881.00 1993.00 2079.25 Nickel NI 13679.00 13750.00 14036.50 14293.50 Tin SN 23324.00 23360.00 23420.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1807.50 1835.00 1952.50 1952.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1867.00 1900.00 1980.00 2088.00
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA