Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- APR 11

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 11 Nagpur, April 11 (Reuters) – Groundnut oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up notable rise in producing regions. Reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS *