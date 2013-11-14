India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6989.25 6992.00 7031.00 7058.00 Lead PB 2074.00 2095.50 2143.00 na Zinc ZN 1856.00 1886.00 1958.25 2010.25 Alumin AL 1745.50 1791.00 1907.50 2000.75 Nickel NI 13578.50 13650.00 13868.00 14093.00 Tin SN 23030.00 23000.00 23003.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1768.95 1805.00 1909.75 1909.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1823.00 1860.00 1955.50 2063.50
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: