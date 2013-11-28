BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 1.50 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pbmpfv) Further company coverage:
LME closing prices LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7014.50 7020.00 7042.00 7064.50 Lead PB 2042.50 2066.50 2112.50 na Zinc ZN 1844.25 1869.00 1934.50 1985.00 Alumin AL 1708.50 1754.00 1880.00 1984.00 Nickel NI 13333.50 13400.00 13626.00 13864.00 Tin SN 22510.50 22525.00 22530.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1766.50 1805.00 1903.50 1903.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1781.00 1820.00 1910.50 2018.50
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 1.50 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pbmpfv) Further company coverage:
* Google introduces Areo, one single app for food delivery and home services; now live in Indian cities of Bangalore and Mumbai - Google Play Store Source text - http://bit.ly/2oBKP48 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)