BRIEF-HIL March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 58.6 million rupees versus profit 44.9 million rupees year ago
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6476.25 6473.00 6502.00 6522.50 Lead PB 2042.50 2070.00 2102.00 na Zinc ZN 1933.75 1945.00 1979.25 2005.00 Alumin AL 1687.50 1731.00 1835.75 1900.50 Nickel NI 16078.00 16110.00 16111.00 16111.00 Tin SN 22931.00 22925.00 22868.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1862.00 1895.00 1948.00 1948.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1910.50 1935.00 2014.00 2104.00
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.44 billion rupees; total income from operations was 29.30 billion rupees