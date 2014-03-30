BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6685.50 6670.00 6673.50 6688.50 Lead PB 2044.50 2067.00 2099.50 na Zinc ZN 1963.00 1976.50 2024.00 2052.50 Alumin AL 1716.10 1758.00 1866.75 1939.50 Nickel NI 15669.00 15710.00 15770.00 15805.00 Tin SN 22924.50 22875.00 22765.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1904.00 1935.00 1986.50 1986.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1956.00 1980.00 2055.50 2143.50
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M