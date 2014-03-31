Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 25, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 25 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6650.00 6645.00 6656.00 6667.50 Lead PB 2041.00 2068.00 2109.50 na Zinc ZN 1970.25 1983.00 2035.00 2064.50 Alumin AL 1744.25 1785.00 1886.50 1955.50 Nickel NI 15860.50 15900.00 15972.00 16008.00 Tin SN 22844.00 22800.00 22693.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1898.00 1930.00 1980.00 1980.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1960.00 1985.00 2059.50 2147.50
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25 Apr.25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.