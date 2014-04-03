MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6643.25 6642.50 6657.75 6669.75 Lead PB 2031.50 2055.00 2094.75 na Zinc ZN 1978.25 1984.00 2021.00 2041.50 Alumin AL 1796.50 1834.00 1947.50 2025.50 Nickel NI 16257.00 16295.00 16356.00 16384.00 Tin SN 23199.00 23190.00 23117.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1899.00 1930.00 1979.00 1979.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2001.00 2025.00 2105.50 2196.50
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M