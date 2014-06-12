BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6643.50 6620.00 6606.50 6587.00Lead PB 2047.50 2075.00 2115.25 naZinc ZN 2061.50 2077.50 2113.00 2124.75Alumin AL 1803.75 1844.00 1921.25 1986.00Nickel NI 17908.00 18000.00 17979.00 17795.00Tin SN 22576.00 22575.00 22443.00 naAluminumAlloy AA 1975.00 1975.00 2001.00 2001.00AluminumAlloy-NSAAC NA 2342.50 2370.00 2398.00 2494.00
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M