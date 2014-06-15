BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6679.50 6655.00 6646.75 6630.50Lead PB 2057.75 2085.50 2124.50 na Zinc ZN 2075.00 2088.00 2123.25 2134.25Alumin AL 1803.75 1845.00 1922.75 1987.75Nickel NI 17980.00 18070.00 18078.00 17877.00Tin SN 22617.00 22605.00 22466.00 naAluminumAlloy AA 1980.00 1980.00 2006.00 2006.00AluminumAlloy-NSAAC NA 2346.50 2372.50 2410.50 2506.50
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M