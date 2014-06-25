BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6938.00 6915.00 6890.25 6862.75 Lead PB 2137.25 2167.00 2202.75 na Zinc ZN 2174.50 2182.00 2204.50 2196.25 Alumin AL 1866.00 1900.00 1962.00 2024.50 Nickel NI 18501.00 18575.00 18534.00 18359.00 Tin SN 22485.00 22500.00 22395.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2001.00 2005.00 2027.00 2027.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2337.25 2365.00 2407.00 2503.00
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter