BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6986.50 6955.00 6929.75 6902.75 Lead PB 2145.75 2174.00 2209.75 na Zinc ZN 2185.25 2190.50 2213.50 2205.25 Alumin AL 1862.25 1897.00 1960.50 2022.75 Nickel NI 18736.00 18800.00 18759.00 18589.00 Tin SN 22412.00 22425.00 22324.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2001.00 2005.00 2026.75 2026.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2338.00 2365.00 2406.75 2502.75
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy