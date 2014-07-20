BRIEF-Bajaj Corp says D.K. Maloo appointed CFO
* V. C. Nagori ceased to be C.F.O Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kbCDD3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6987.00 6985.00 6971.00 6932.00 Lead PB 2164.25 2187.00 2221.00 na Zinc ZN 2288.50 2294.00 2312.50 2306.50 Alumin AL 1964.50 1981.00 2048.25 2103.50 Nickel NI 18587.50 18660.00 18735.00 18615.00 Tin SN 22072.00 22100.00 22052.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1965.00 1985.00 1995.00 1995.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2290.50 2310.00 2335.00 2335.00
* Gets import alert from USFDA for its Aurangabad plant - FDA website
(Updates prices, adds comment) * Spot gold may fail to break resistance at $1,219 - technicals * Dollar index near over 7-week lows hit in prior session * Palladium falls after rising to most since May 2015 in previous session By Arpan Varghese Jan 24 Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as the dollar remained under pressure on signs that United States President Donald Trump would adopt a protectionist stance on trade. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,21