PRECIOUS-Gold steady as unease with Trump policy weighs on dollar

(Updates prices, adds comment) * Spot gold may fail to break resistance at $1,219 - technicals * Dollar index near over 7-week lows hit in prior session * Palladium falls after rising to most since May 2015 in previous session By Arpan Varghese Jan 24 Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as the dollar remained under pressure on signs that United States President Donald Trump would adopt a protectionist stance on trade. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,21