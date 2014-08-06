BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6982.25 6970.00 6959.75 6939.75 Lead PB 2241.00 2243.00 2268.25 na Zinc ZN 2354.50 2358.00 2377.25 2365.00 Alumin AL 2013.25 2024.00 2091.75 2148.75 Nickel NI 18653.00 18730.00 18840.00 18708.00 Tin SN 22231.00 22280.00 22250.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1972.50 1990.00 1997.50 1997.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2182.00 2210.00 2233.00 2233.00
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M