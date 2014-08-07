BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7014.50 6999.00 6981.00 6951.50 Lead PB 2266.50 2265.00 2289.75 na Zinc ZN 2321.75 2329.00 2348.00 2326.75 Alumin AL 2017.50 2027.00 2093.25 2149.25 Nickel NI 18826.00 18905.00 18999.00 18807.00 Tin SN 22355.00 22400.00 22366.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1973.00 1990.00 1997.00 1997.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2182.00 2210.00 2233.00 2233.00
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme