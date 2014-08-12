BRIEF-Tata Motors signs contract for supply of Tata Safari Storme to Indian armed forces

* Says contract for supply of 3192 units of Tata Safari Storme 4x4 to Indian armed forces, under new category of vehicles - GS800 Source text - (Tata Motors has signed a contract for supply of 3192 units of the Tata Safari Storme 4x4 to the Indian Armed Forces, under a new category of vehicles - GS800 (General Service 800). The Indian Ministry of Defence (MOD) had floated an RFP for vehicles with three basic criteria – minimum payload capacity of 800 kgs; hard roofs and air conditioning. Develop