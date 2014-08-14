BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6839.00 6825.00 6820.75 6814.25 Lead PB 2187.50 2200.50 2227.75 na Zinc ZN 2265.00 2275.00 2291.25 2278.00 Alumin AL 1986.50 1997.00 2052.00 2106.00 Nickel NI 18595.00 18680.00 18791.00 18633.00 Tin SN 22401.00 22445.00 22444.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2003.50 2020.00 2026.00 2026.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2232.50 2265.00 2286.50 2286.50
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M