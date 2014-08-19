TABLE-Sri Lanka March consumer prices rise at record pace of 8.6 pct y/y

COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lanka's consumer prices in March rose at a record pace of 8.6 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 8.2 percent, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday. The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), however, fell 0.3 percent in March on a month-on-month basis, after rising 0.5 percent in February. The 12-month moving average inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, also jumped to an all-ti