BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6762.00 6690.00 6621.00 6566.00 Lead PB 1984.75 1995.50 2028.50 na Zinc ZN 2258.50 2257.00 2271.50 2252.75 Alumin AL 1959.50 1968.00 1992.00 2022.00 Nickel NI 14949.00 15010.00 15159.00 15060.00 Tin SN 19447.00 19475.00 19509.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2089.00 2095.00 2095.00 2095.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2159.50 2195.00 2229.00 2229.00
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago