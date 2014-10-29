BRIEF-NTPC says launches issue of 20 bln rupee notes due 2022
* Says issuer has launched an issue of INR 20 billion notes due 2022 priced on April 25,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LME closing prices LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6890.50 6815.00 6749.50 6698.50 Lead PB 2030.25 2041.00 2073.00 na Zinc ZN 2303.75 2295.00 2310.00 2293.50 Alumin AL 2037.00 2030.00 2048.50 2075.50 Nickel NI 15608.00 15670.00 15806.00 15669.00 Tin SN 20119.00 20125.00 20155.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2089.00 2095.00 2095.00 2095.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2163.50 2200.00 2233.00 2233.00
* Says issuer has launched an issue of INR 20 billion notes due 2022 priced on April 25,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 25) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -----------------------------------