BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU N/A 6695.00 6636.00 6585.00 Lead PB 1997.75 2010.00 2041.25 N/A Zinc ZN 2315.50 N/A 2324.25 2312.25 Alumin AL 2057.00 2039.00 2058.00 2084.50 Nickel NI 15720.00 15780.00 15913.00 15773.00 Tin SN 19676.00 19680.00 19706.00 N/A Aluminum Alloy AA 2084.00 2090.00 2090.00 2090.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2173.50 2210.00 2248.00 2248.00
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M