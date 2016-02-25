(Updates to reflect delays to Gorgon, Wheatstone, Ichthys) Feb 25 Australia has more than $180 billion of liquefied natural gas export projects coming online, with developers planning to add about 53 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG production by 2017, an increase that would make the country the world's top LNG exporter. Chevron Corp and its partners including Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell are due to ship will ship the first LNG cargo from the $54 billion Gorgon project in the days or coming weeks. Here is a list of Australia's other LNG projects expected to start up through 2020. PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION PROJECT STAGE DEVELOPER CAPACITY START COMMENTS/LINKS (mtpa) --------------- ------------ ------------ -------- -------- ---------------------------- Gorgon 1, 2 & 3 Construction Chevron 15.6 Early-201 $54 bln; Cost at FID- $37 6 bln; Stakeholders: Chevron: 47.3 pct, Exxon: 25 pct, Shell: 25 pct, Osaka Gas: 1.25 pct, Tokyo Gas: 1 pct, Chubu Electric: 0.417 pct. Second cost increase announced in late 2013 Queensland Curtis FID in Oct BG Group 8.5 Jan 2015 $20.4 bln; cost at FID - $15 Island 1 & 2 2010 (QGC) bln; Stakeholders: BG: 93.75 pct, CNOOC: 5 pct, Tokyo Gas: 1.25 pct. Maiden cargo shipped Jan 2015. Gladstone LNG 1 & FID in Jan Santos/Petron 7.8 Oct 2015 $18.5 bln; Cost at FID- $16 2* 2011 as/Total/KOGA bln; Stakeholders: Santos: 30 S pct, Petronas: 27.5 pct, Total: 27.5 pct, KOGAS: 15 pct. Train 1 started exporting on Oct 15, 2015. Train 2 expected to be ready for start-up by end 2015. Australia Pacific FID in July Conoco/Origin 9 2015 $2 bln/7 pct blowout to LNG 1 & 2* 2011 for A$24.7 billion ($25.42 train 1, FID billion) in Feb. 2013, cost July 2012 at FID $20 billion. for train 2 Stakeholders: Conoco: 37.5 pct, Origin: 37.5 pct, Sinopec: 25 pct. Ichthys 1 & 2 FID in Jan Inpex/Total 8.4 July-Sept $34 bln - a 70 pct increase 2012 2017 from original pre-FID estimate of $20 bln. Stakeholders: Inpex: 72.805 pct, Total: 24 pct, Tokyo Gas: 1.575 pct, Osaka Gas: 1.2 pct, Toho Gas: 0.42 pct Prelude FLNG FID in May Shell/KOGAS 3.6 By 2017 Estimated at $10.8-$12.6 bln, 2011 expected to be first floating LNG project globally. Shell: 67.5 pct; Inpex: 17.5 pct; KOGAS: 10 pct; CPC: 5 pct. Wheatstone 1 & 2 FID in Sept Chevron 8.9 Mid-2017 $29 bln; FID in Sept 2011; 2011 Stakeholders: Chevron: 64.14 pct, KUFPEC: 13.4 pct, Woodside: 13 pct, TEPCO: 8 pct, Kyushu Electric: 1.46 pct. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL CAPACITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION: 53.3 MTPA ESTIMATED CAPEX OF PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION: $172.62 BLN ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW PROJECTS THAT MAY BE FINALISED IN 2013 AND BEYOND PROJECT STAGE DEVELOPER CAPACITY START COMMENTS/LINKS (mtpa) --------------- ------------ -------------- --------- ------- -------------------------- Arrow LNG 1 & 2* FID unclear Shell/PetroChi 8.0 est. Shell CEO said in January na 2017 2015 that Arrow LNG was "off the table" due to cost-cutting. Partners may sell gas to competitors rather than develop their own LNG plant. Bonaparte Considering GDF 2.4 est. Scrapped FLNG plan in June alternatives Suez/Santos 2019 2014, considering ; no FID alternatives timeframe Browse FLNG FID for FLNG Woodside Est. 12 NA Woodside plans three redesign in floating LNG vessels for 2016 Browse. Scarborough FLNG 2014-2015 Exxon/BHP 6-7 2020- 2021 Sunrise LNG FID Woodside 3.5 Post E. Timor and Australia estimate: 2020 currently in arbitration Post 2016 over Sunrise gas field revenue sharing agreement, project likely indefinitely delayed. Timeline of dispute: --------------- ------------ ------------ --------- TOTAL CAPACITY 31.5 --------------- ------------ ------------ --------- POSSIBLE EXPANSIONS OF EXISTING PROJECTS PROJECT STAGE DEVELOPER CAPACITY START COMMENTS/LINKS (mtpa) --------------- ------------ -------------- --------- ------- -------------------------- Gorgon 4 FEED in Chevron Approx. Est. Plans for trains 4, 5 2012; FID in 5.0 2018 2013 Gorgon 5 Speculative Chevron 5.0 N/A Pluto 2 FEED^^ Woodside 4.3 2015 Expansion off table for completed; the near term while talks continue for third party gas. Space available at Pluto site for 5 trains. FID delayed from anticipated late 2012 Pluto 3 FEED Woodside 4.3 N/A completed Pluto 4 & 5 Speculative Woodside est. 8.6 N/A Current site, with 1 train, can accommodate 5 trains. Wheatstone Speculative Chevron 16.1 N/A Chevron plans for the Wheatstone project to eventually expand into the plant to a 25 mtpa hub. Darwin 2 Speculative ConocoPhillips est. 3.5 N/A Conoco has suggested it may expand the existing plant with gas from Australia's Browse Basin. Santos and GDf Suez considering putting their Bonaparte gas into Darwin. Arrow LNG 3 & 4* Speculative Shell/PetroChi est. 10.0 N/A With Arrow LNG 1 & 2 na trains uncertain according to some analysts, trains 3&4 are unlikely. Queensland Speculative BG est. 3.5 N/A Difficulties securing gas Curtis Island reserves are likely to LNG 3* deter QCLNG from expanding, according to experts. Australia Speculative Origin/Conoco est. 9.0 N/A Gas reserve shortages of Pacific LNG 3 & other projects may spur 4* Origin and Conoco to sell the gas for trains 3&4 to their rivals, according to some industry analysts. --------------- ------------ ------------ --------- TOTAL CAPACITY est. 65.8 --------------- ------------ ------------ --------- PROJECTS CURRENTLY ONSTREAM PROJECT STAGE DEVELOPER CAPACITY START COMMENTS/LINKS (mtpa) --------------- ------------ ------------ --------- -------- -------------------------- North West On stream Woodside 16.5 1989 Shelf Venture (Trains 1-5) Darwin (Bayu On stream Conoco 3.6 2006 Exploration for expansion Undan) Phillips under way, gas resource to run out in 2025. Pluto Train 1 Start Woodside 4.3 2012 A$14.9 bln, one year delay delayed one in start. Stakeholders: year; online Woodside: 90 pct. Tokyo April 2012 Gas: 5 pct, Kansai: 5 pct Queensland On stream BG Group 4 2014 QCLNG 2 due up in Q3 2015; Curtis Island 1 (QGC) at plateau, expected in 2016, total output seen at around 8 mtpa. Stakeholders: BG 93.75 pct, CNOOC: 5 pct, tokiyo Gas: 1.25 pct. -------------- ------------ ------------ --------- TOTAL CAPACITY 28.4 --------------- ------------ ------------ --------- * Coal seam gas to LNG projects ^^ = Front-end engineering and design Source: Company announcements, documents and websites, Queensland government websites, industry sources, Macquarie Research, Tri-Zen Capital, analyst reports and estimates. Where dates for FIDs and start-up dates were not available from the project developers, analyst and industry source estimates were used. Projects of 1 mtpa or below have been excluded. (Compiled by Rebekah Kebede, Sonali Paul and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)