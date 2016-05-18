* Return to operations expected to be gradual
* Next export cargoes not likely until June
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 18 Chevron has begun to
restart its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility
in Australia following an unplanned shutdown in April, the U.S.
energy major said.
"We confirm start-up activities are underway on Gorgon train
one with a plan to safely resume production in the coming
weeks," a Chevron spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
The $54 billion Gorgon project shut down in April following
technical problems, shortly after starting up first production.
Traders had thought the shutdown would help to support Asian
LNG prices, but despite the loss of the expected new source of
supply, spot cargo prices LNG-AS are still running at nearly
80 percent less than a peak hit in early 2014.
Sources said the facility's return to operation would be
gradual, and that the next export cargo was still weeks away,
possibly not until June or later.
Chevron had said on April 6, shortly after the facility was
shut down, that a restart of the LNG export plant was expected
within 30-60 days.
Gorgon's first cargo, shipped in March, was exported to
Japanese utility Chubu Electric.
The Gorgon project on Barrow Island off the northwest coast
of Western Australia is a joint venture involving the Australian
subsidiaries of operator Chevron with 47.3 percent, ExxonMobil
and Shell with 25 percent each, Osaka Gas
at 1.25 percent, Tokyo Gas at 1 percent and
Chubu Electric Power at less than 0.5 percent.
Gorgon will have the capacity to produce 15.6 million tonnes
of LNG per year once all three production trains are operating.
Gorgon was initially expected to cost $37 billion and start
exports in 2014, but delays and soaring costs pushed the
start-date back and the price tag up.
Gorgon is part of a huge expansion in Australian LNG
production which, together with emerging exports out of the
United States, contributed to a fall in Asian spot LNG prices
since February 2014 from more than $20 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) to below $5 per mmBtu.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Tom Hogue)