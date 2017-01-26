(Corrects annual output in 10th paragraph, ownership
* CIMIC pulls out of building power station to supply
Ichthys LNG
* Ichthys operator Inpex says power station 89 pct complete
* Ichthys LNG Jul-Sept 2017 start-up likely to be delayed
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Australia's over $35 billion
Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project has been
dealt a blow as engineering firm CIMIC, involved in
building the facility's power station, announced on Wednesday it
was pulling the plug.
"CIMIC Group advises that the ... consortium (building the
power station) ... has terminated its contract with JKC
Australia LNG Pty Ltd for the design, construction and
commissioning of the Ichthys Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP)
project," CIMIC said in a statement to the Australian Securities
Exchange Ltd (ASX) on Wednesday.
CIMIC spokeswoman Fiona Tyndall said "we are not going
beyond what we have said in that ASX statement."
The power station is designed to supply the Ichthys LNG
export facility with electricity.
A spokesman for Japan's Inpex, the majority owner
of Ichthys LNG, said the power station was 89 percent complete.
And while the spokesman said Inpex did not see this
cancellation as "critical" to Ichthys and that it would have "no
fatal influence" on its launch, the cancellation will almost
certainly add further costs and delay the project's production
ramp-up, which was scheduled for July to September this year.
Australia's $200 billion LNG production ramp-up is one of
the biggest increases in supply the industry has ever seen, and
will lift Australia over Qatar as the world's biggest LNG
exporter.
Even so, most of Australia's LNG projects currently under
construction, including Chevron's huge Gorgon facility
and Royal Dutch Shell's floating Prelude production
vessel, are having trouble keeping within budget and sticking to
schedules, and more delays are expected.
"All projects currently being built or expanded in Australia
are having trouble with time and cost control. They will almost
certainly see further delays," a source advising LNG producers
said on condition of anonymity.
Once completed, Ichthys will produce 8.9 million tonnes of
LNG per year.
Inpex holds 62.245 percent of Ichthys, France's Total
30 percent, with the rest spread amongst Taiwan's CPC
Corp and Japanese utilities Tokyo Gas, Osaka
Gas, Kansai Electric, JERA Corp and Toho Gas
.
CIMIC gained the power station and infrastructure contracts
for Ichthys after taking over Australian engineering firm UGL
last year.
UGL said in its last annual report that "unfortunately, the
projects continued to be impacted by significant client delays
and disruption resulting in additional costs incurred."
CIMIC said the termination of the contract will not have any
"material impact" on its 2016 and 2017 financial results.
