TOKYO Jan 13 Japan's Inpex Corp said on Friday it has made a final investment decision on Australia's Ichthys liquefied natural gas export project, paving the way for Australia to surpass Qatar as the world's top exporter of the fuel by 2017.

The 8.4 million tonne per annum (mtpa) project will cost $34 billion, 70 percent more than Inpex's original estimate of $20 billion.

