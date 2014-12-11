MELBOURNE Dec 11 Origin Energy Ltd and
Santos Ltd took steps on Thursday to shore themselves
up against a 50 percent slide in oil prices as they both race to
complete huge gas projects in Australia in 2015.
Origin, on track to start exporting liquefied natural gas
(LNG) from the Australia Pacific LNG project in mid-2015, took
on more debt, increasing its loan facilities to A$7.4 billion
($6.2 billion), but extended repayment deadlines to 2018 and
2019 and cut its interest rate margin by 0.3 percent.
"Given the attractive funding costs we saw it as prudent to
take the opportunity to add to the existing facilities, further
supporting a conservative liquidity buffer through start up of
Australia Pacific LNG's first and second train," Origin finance
director Karen Moses said in a statement.
At the same time, Santos said it would cut planned capital
spending in 2015 by a quarter to A$2 billion and was continuing
to consider selling some assets, but only at the right price,
after abandoning plans for a hybrid debt sale last week.
Santos said it had no need to sell new shares to raise
money, defying some analysts' views that it should, in light of
weak oil prices, its debt burden and funding needs to complete
the Gladstone LNG project, due to start exporting in the second
half of 2015.
"The company has no present need or intention to raise
equity," Chief Executive David Knox said in a statement, three
days after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its credit
rating and warned a further downgrade was possible.
The companies have come under pressure following a six-month
slide in oil prices to five-year lows, but both say they are
being conservative and proactive in heading off trouble.
Santos' shares have lost half their value this year, hitting
10-year lows, while Origin's shares have dropped around 25
percent, hitting a two-year low of A$10.42 on Thursday.
Both companies are now rated 'BBB' by S&P with a negative
outlook. Further downgrades could be possible as S&P's oil price
assumption for 2015 is well above current oil prices.
($1 = 1.2015 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)