SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Basis Point) - Third-quarter loan volume in Australia, Asia Pacific's second-largest loan market after Japan, has been hit by a lack of deal flow as borrowers were held back by concerns about the overall health of the market and unresolved issues in Europe.

Total volume for the September quarter was $11 billion, down 65 percent from $31 billion a year ago.

For the first three quarters combined, volume plunged to $47 billion compared with $75 billion for the same period last year - a drop of 37 percent.

"Underlying activity remains very modest. All the activity around refinancing that took place in the second half of last year has meant that what was earmarked for 2012 has largely been done," said Sean Sykes, head of loan markets for New South Wales and Queensland at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. He is also Australian branch chairman for the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association.

Refinancing continues to be the market mainstay, while conditions for merger and acquisition activity remain soft on concerns about the continuing debt crisis in Europe, the slowdown in China, and weak recovery in the United States.

"We are not seeing a lot of event-driven activity, outside of perhaps project finance, to drive new money volumes," Sykes said.

However, banks' appetite for credit is still strong as they fight to keep market share in a diminishing market.

"Generally in Australia, banks have been very keen to lend, but there has been a lack of volume," said Andrew McDermott, head of syndication at Japanese mega bank Mizuho Corporate Bank.

It is this strong direct lending by banks that has kept syndicated loan markets down, banks say.

"With the strength of supply relative to demand, we have seen quite a significant amount of price compression across the curve, with deals competitively bid and lenders keen to maintain balances and where possible employ capital," said Sykes.

Origin Energy Ltd, a BBB+ rated company, is in the market with a A$625 million ($651 million) refinancing. Margins are 180 basis points over interbank lending rates for the four-year maturity and 200 over for the five-year tranche. These margins are at least 20 basis points cheaper than six to nine months ago.

Banks, though, are hopeful about the prospects for the fourth quarter, which is traditionally strong as companies rush to finalise deals before the year end.

"There have been some refinancings recently launched (such as for Leighton Holdings Ltd ) which will see loan volumes pick up in the fourth quarter," said Mizuho's McDermott. (Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Eric Meijer)