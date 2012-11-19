* Australia joins U.S., EU, to tackle illegal logging
By James Grubel and David Fogarty
CANBERRA/SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Australia's
parliament on Monday passed laws to ban the import and trade of
illegally logged timber, joining the United States and European
Union in clamping down on a global trade in stolen timber that
Interpol says is worth about $30 billion a year.
The laws, five years in the making, impose fines, jail and
forfeiture of goods and oblige importers to carry out mandatory
due diligence on timber and timber products sourced from
overseas.
"The illegal timber trade is a trade that benefits no one.
It risks jobs, it risks the timber industry, and it risks the
environment," Forestry Minister Joe Ludwig said.
Every year an area the size of Ireland is illegally cleared
in an industry that fuels crime and conflict, destroys
livelihoods of forest communities, triggers landslides, pollutes
rivers and releases large amounts of carbon emissions.
"The Australian government can raise its head high for
following the United States in progressive legislation aimed to
stop the ongoing trade in illegal timber products," Reece
Turner, forests campaigner for Greenpeace Australia-Pacific,
told Reuters.
The government says about 10 percent of the more than A$4
billion ($4.12 billion) of timber imported annually is illegal
and that illegal logging globally causes environmental and
social damage estimated at $60 billion a year.
Greenpeace says high-risk products include outdoor
furniture, decking and plywood made from tropical hardwood
species.
Green groups, governments and some in the timber industry
have been pushing for laws to tackle the trade in stolen wood as
the world's tropical forests shrink.
Illegal timber depresses prices, slashes margins and can
deter firms from investing in better due diligence.
There were sound commercial and environmental reasons to
support the laws, said Ross Hearne, general manager of corporate
services for Kimberly-Clark Australia and New Zealand, which
makes various products from paper.
"We face cheap paper imports in Australia and one of the
factors in cheap imports is illegally harvested timber," he told
Reuters, adding supporting the bill had helped protect the
firm's brand.
Telling illegal and legal wood and wood products apart is
impossible by sight alone, making it relatively easy to mislabel
origin and forge import documents.
THREAT OF JAIL TIME
Tougher laws and forcing firms to scrutinize supplies more
thoroughly is regarded as a key way to clean up the global
timber trade, worth more than $150 billion a year.
The Australian laws impose a maximum penalty of five years
jail and a fine of A$275,000 for a company or $55,000 for an
individual if they knowingly, recklessly import or process
illegally logged timber products.
Amendments to the U.S. Lacey Act in 2008 ban trade in
illegally sourced timber, wood and paper products within the
United States and internationally. Failure to comply means
fines, jail time and forfeiture of goods.
From next year, the European Union will apply much tougher
rules as well.
Greenpeace, which has been working with the Australian
government and industry in developing the laws, says due
diligence provisions for importers are being developed and will
be enacted in the next 12 to 18 months.
"The biggest outstanding question is how the government will
ensure these laws are enforced. We know that unscrupulous
companies and individuals continue to import illegal timber,"
Turner said.
Winners from the laws, apart from forest communities, will
be firms that provide timber legality and verification services
and timber importers that have already put in place tougher
timber sourcing and tracking rules.
One potential winner is DNA testing and timber tracking
technology developed by Singapore-based Double Helix Tracking
Technologies and used by Australian client Simmonds Lumber, one
of the country's largest timber importers.
DNA tests can pinpoint the species and origin of a piece of
timber. DoubleHelix, as it is known, can also track timber and
timber products from forest to shop to ensure clients' shipments
are legal.
