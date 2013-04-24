WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
SYDNEY, April 24 The Australian Federal Police said on Wednesday they had arrested a man who they described as a senior member of the group that hacked websites of major corporations, including Sony Pictures, last year.
Police said the 24-year-old man, the self-styled leader of the LulzSec hacking collective, was charged on Tuesday with hacking offences.
LulzSec, an offshoot of the international hacking group Anonymous, has taken credit for hacking attacks on government and private sector websites, including 20th Century Fox and Nintendo.
Anonymous - and LulzSec in particular - became notorious in late 2010 when they launched what they called the "first cyber war" in retaliation for attempts to shut down the Wikileaks website.
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.