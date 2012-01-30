By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 30 Malaysia's political
opposition has vowed to scrap a controversial $200 million
rare-earths processing plant being built by Australia's Lynas
Corp if it wins national elections expected to be
called within months.
The plant, in Malaysia's east, aims to weaken China's
monopoly on the global supply of the metals, which are used in a
range of products from flat screens to iPhones and
energy-efficient light bulbs. It is also backed by Japanese
investors keen to see the development of alternative supplies.
"The opposition will put a stop to the plant," Fuziah
Salleh, an opposition member of parliament for Kuantan where the
plant is being built, told Reuters on Monday.
"We are very clear about our position with regards to
sustainable development. And Lynas is definitely not what we
categorize as sustainable development."
The opposition is backing some residents and green groups
which have voiced fears over radioactivity from thorium waste
from the plant, though Lynas says this will be extracted and
kept in a facility that meets world standards for safe storage.
The opposition is seen as unlikely to win a parliamentary
majority in the upcoming elections, but its shock gains four
years ago mean a victory is not out of the question.
Its strong stance against the plant adds to uncertainty over
the project as Lynas and its investors await a decision by
Malaysian authorities as early as Monday on its application for
a pre-operating licence to begin commissioning the plant.
Malaysia's Atomic Energy Licensing Board confirmed it was
discussing the Lynas case, but its director general, Raja Abdul
Aziz Raja Adnan, told Reuters it was not clear if a decision
would be announced on Monday.
Government officials said the final decision would likely be
made by Prime Minister Najib Razak and his cabinet next week.
The Malaysian plant is to process rare earths mined in
Australia at Lynas' Mount Weld project. The operation is key to
breaking China's grip on the supply of rare earths metals,
crucial in several green products such as hybrid cars.
Japan is counting on Lynas to supply 8,500 tonnes a year of
rare earths by early 2013 to curb its reliance on China, under a
deal involving trading house Sojitz Corp and state-run
Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp.
The Japanese came to Lynas's rescue in 2010 with $325
million in funding after the Australian government balked at
approving a Chinese bid for a majority stake in the company.
Lynas has also lined up Germany's BASF as a
customer and has plans to form a joint venture with Siemens AG
to make magnets for wind turbines using rare earths
products from the Malaysian plant.
Lynas shares rose 1.95 percent to A$1.31 on Monday.
WARY OF VOTERS
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has also spoken out against
the plant, saying he would scrap it if his disparate three-party
alliance wins the election. Protests by local residents during
construction of the plant prompted an investigation by the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Lynas received a favourable report from the IAEA but was
told to provide a long-term waste management and safety plan.
It says that its plant is not comparable at all to a
rare-earths plant that was shut by a unit of Mitsubishi
Chemicals in Malaysia in 1992, after residents there blamed the
plant for birth defects and a high rate of leukemia cases.
Prime Minister Najib wants more foreign investment but is
wary of sparking voter anger after his ruling coalition suffered
record losses in 2008 polls.
Opposition politician Fuziah said Lynas' plan for managing
the radioactive waste was "shoddy and full of holes". She said
it had yet to identify a permanent disposal site for the waste
that would not be a risk to the environment or public health.
"Lynas claims that they are for green technology because
rare earths is used in green technology," Fuziah told Reuters.
"There's nothing green about a rare earth refinery," she added.
