SYDNEY, Jan 5 Australia's Lynas Corp
said on Thursday it was awaiting a Jan 30 decision by
the Malaysian Atomic Energy Licensing Board over an application
to begin commissioning a rare earths processing plant targeted
by environmental protesters in Malaysia.
Lynas is one of a handful of rare earths companies looking
to break China's grip on the global supply of rare earths, a
range of 17 elements used to make high-tech electronics, magnets
and batteries.
Protests by local residents during construction of the $200
million plant in Kuantan in central Malaysia last year prompted
an investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA).
Lynas received a favourable report from the IAEA but was told
to provide a long-term waste management and safety plan.
Lynas said the application before the Malaysian licensing
board is for a temporary, or pre-operating licence that would
enable it to progressively ramp up the plant to produce rare
earths at maximum capacity rates.
If the temporary licence is granted a permanent operating
licence can be issued within two years, according to the
company.
Lynas aims to meet 20 percent of world demand for rare
earths gleaned from ores in west Australia and processed in
Malaysia. Currently, China produces about 97 percent of world
supply of rare earths but has started imposing lower export
quotas on its domestic producers.
Lynas says the plant poses no environmental risk.\
The Malaysian licensing board is open for public comment for
14 days after Lynas submitted its application on Jan 3.
The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry
has indicated the licensing board will meet Jan. 30, for a
decision on the application, Lynas said.
Beijing had defended its export limits on environmental and
other grounds, saying it increasingly needed rare earths at
home.
This has prompted world leaders, including U.S. President
Barack Obama, who in 2011 authorised spending to secure supplies
of rare earth minerals outside of China, to implore mining
companies to exploit more reserves.
Lynas shares were trading 4 percent lower, outpacing a 1
percent loss in the wider market and a 1.3 percent loss
in Arafura Resources, another Australian rare earths
miner in pre-production.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)