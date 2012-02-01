(Adds quotes, details)
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 1 Malaysian authorities
approved a temporary operating license for Australia's Lynas
Corp.'s $200 million rare earths processing plant, a move seen
as crucial to easing China's grip on the supply of minerals used
in products from smart phones to hybrid cars.
The approval by the country's Atomic Energy Licensing Board
on Wednesday eases uncertainty for Lynas and investors
after speculation that the licence could have been rejected in
the face of opposition from political parties and residents near
the plant ahead of national elections expected within months.
"The temporary licence has been approved with conditions. If
these conditions are not met, the temporary licence can be
suspended or cancelled and subsequent applications for the
licence will not be considered," the atomic licensing board and
the Ministry of Science said in a joint statement.
Malaysian government officials have said the final decision
on the so-called pre-operating licence will be made by
Prime Minister Najib Razak and his cabinet, but an opposition
politician has already called for a judicial review .
"I am disappointed, but I expected this move from the
Malaysian government," said Fuziah Salleh, an opposition member
of parliament for Kuantan in Pahang state where the plant is
being built.
She said opponents would file for a judicial review of the
decision, especially to voice their concern that radioactive
residue from the plant's operations could contaminate the
environment.
"The main issue is the permanent disposal facility, the
government has asked for the waste to be shipped back to the
source -- which is Mt Weld but Australia has said it will not
take the waste back. So Malaysians are stuck with it at the
expense of profits for Lynas."
TERMS OF OPERATION
The plant on Malaysia's east coast will process rare earths
mined in Australia at Lynas' Mount Weld project with the company
responsible for managing residue, including "returning waste to
its original source if necessary," the statement said.
The company would also have to submit a plan for a permanent
disposal facility for residue within 10 months and pay $50
million to the Malaysian government as a financial guarantee.
The atomic board would also have the right to select an
independent consultant to assess Lynas' adherence to the
conditions, the statement said.
Lynas received a favourable report from the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) but the world body told it to
provide a long-term waste management and safety plan.
Lynas says that its plant is safe and is not comparable at
all to a rare-earths plant in Malaysia that was shut by a unit
of Mitsubishi Chemicals in 1992, after residents there blamed
the plant for birth defects and a high rate of leukemia cases.
CHINA'S DOMINANCE
The Malaysian plant will process rare earths mined in
Australia at Lynas' Mount Weld project. The operation is key to
relieving China's dominance of the supply of rare earths metals,
crucial in a range of products from mobile phones to computer
hard drives.
Japan is counting on Lynas to supply 8,500 tonnes a year of
rare earths by early 2013 to curb its reliance on China, under a
deal involving trading house Sojitz Corp and state-run
Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp.
China has said that other countries should ramp up
production of rare earth minerals and reduce their reliance on
Chinese exports. Its government has rolled out measures in the
past year such as mining and export quotas as it aims to
conserve its rare earths resources.
