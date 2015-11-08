(Repeats story that ran late on Friday, with no changes to
* Aussie banks sitting on about $6 bln of insurance
assets-sources
* CBA, ANZ seen likely to offload insurance units-sources
* Dai-ichi, Metlife seen among suitors keen to expand in
Australia
* Australia viewed as an under-insured market
By Denny Thomas and Swati Pandey
HONG KONG/WELLINGTON, Nov 6 ANZ Banking Group
and Commonwealth Bank of Australia could
follow top lender National Australia Bank in selling
off stakes in their life insurance business in a bid to meet
rising regulatory capital needs, bankers say.
The insurance units of ANZ and CBA, by virtue of their 15
percent market share in Australia's A$86 billion ($61 billion)
life sector, are the most promising targets for suitors seeking
exposure to an under-insured but profitable market, they said.
NAB last week sold a majority stake in its life insurance
unit to Japan's Nippon Life for $1.8 billion, coming
up with an alternative route to raising capital than a
returns-diluting equity issue.
"This transaction may open up a new avenue for banks to
release capital," said Marie-Soazic Geffroy Dernoncourt, Asia
Pacific head of financial institutions group for Morgan Stanley,
which advised Nippon Life on the NAB deal.
"It's a step that could lead other banks to consider doing
something," said Dernoncourt, adding the next transaction may
take some time to materialise, given a recent round of equity
fund-raising of about A$20 billion by Australia's major banks.
Among those interested in expanding in Australia is Japan's
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co, which bought Tower
Australia Group in 2011, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
"We see the banks' operations as good fits for the likes of
AIA Group, Metlife Inc and Dai-ichi's existing operations in
Australia, with significant synergies available as well," said
Arjan van-Veen, analyst with Credit Suisse.
Metlife, AIA, Dai-ichi, ANZ and CBA
declined to comment.
Australia's nearly 24 million population may seem too small
to tempt overseas life insurers, but with the nation's savers
having A$2 trillion in their pension funds and life insurance
accounting for just 5.4 percent of GDP, compared to 14.5 percent
in Hong Kong, the market holds promise.
Australian banks are sitting on about $6 billion of
insurance business on their books, based on their embedded
values, bankers and analysts estimate.
New rules require banks to set aside capital for their
insurance businesses wholly in equity compared to a mix of
assets they could use previously, which is the main driver for
banks to reassess the future of what is not their core business.
Banks worldwide are expected to preserve more capital as
global and national regulators determine how much more money
they would need to survive a repeat of the global financial
crisis.
The Australian banks could also strike exclusive
distribution agreements with insurance companies to earn a
commission and keep ties to a business that is making money. Net
profit at Australian life insurers jumped 28 percent in the year
to June 2015, according to Fitch Ratings.
But they are expected to give up ownership of insurance
assets.
"In the long run, we don't expect any of the Australian
banks to be natural owners of the insurance businesses," said
Credit Suisse's Arjan.
($1 = 1.3994 Australian dollars)
