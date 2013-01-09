SYDNEY Jan 10 Shares in Australia's Macmahon Holdings jumped as much as 5.5 percent on Thursday after it received a revised offer from Sembawang Australia, a subsidiary of India's Punj Lloyd Ltd, to buy part or all of its construction business.

The new offer from Sembawang trumps Macmahon's current deal with Leighton Holdings Ltd.

Shares in Macmahon were up 4.4 percent at A$0.287 at 2309 GMT. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)