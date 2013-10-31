CORRECTED-BRIEF-CBL Corp's management, directors sell 20 mln shares in block trade (April 5)
* Announces that 20 million shares, being 8.5 pct of issued capital has been sold at NZ$3.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Nov 1 Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd booked a 39 percent rise in first-half net profit on Friday, after its market-facing and annuity style businesses both performed well.
Macquarie Group posted profits of A$501 million ($474.42 million), beating an average projection of A$475 million from two analysts, and up from A$361 million in the same period last year.
The bank has been diversifying away from investment banking into less riskier areas and is pushing rapidly into home mortgages.
That is threatening to disrupt a highly profitable segment of the banking industry long dominated by the country's top four lenders: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp. ($1 = 1.0560 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ibercaja Banco S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Ibercaja's ratings and Positive Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that capital levels will be strengthe