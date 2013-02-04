* 2013 forecast lags consensus expectations around A$837 mln

* Annuity businesses performing well, capital mkts subdued

* Cash equities business "marginally profitable"

* Tax rate to rise to 30 pct vs 28 pct (Adds comment, details,)

SYDNEY, Feb 5 Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment bank, expects 2013 profits to rise by about 10 percent, lower than consensus forecasts, as its trading and investment banking businesses grapple with a tepid recovery and its tax rate rises.

Macquarie, a former market darling that consistently beat expectations during the boom of the early 2000s, is shifting its focus from riskier banking products to annuity-style businesses such as unlisted funds, retail banking and leasing as it and other investment banks struggle with weak global financial markets.

"Since our result announcement for the first half of the 2013 financial year, market conditions have shown some signs of improvement, however client activity remains subdued for capital markets-facing businesses," Macquarie Chief Executive Nicholas Moore said in a statement.

Moore said the annuity-style businesses were performing well and the cash equities business of Macquarie Securities was "marginally profitable".

"Whilst market conditions remain uncertain, we currently expect Macquarie's result for FY13 to be up approximately 10 per cent on FY12 with the probability of a stronger result should improved market conditions persist."

Consensus forecasts for Macquarie, which posted a net profit of A$730 million in the year to March 2012, were for a net profit of about A$837 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Also weighing on earnings, Macquarie said it expected its tax rate to rise to 30 percent from 28 percent, while the contribution from its Corporate division would fall.

"Market consensus is too high," said Brian Johnson, an analyst at CLSA, adding that the higher-than-expected tax rate appeared to be a big factor.

"It'll go down because the consensus goes down," he said of Macquarie's share price.

Shares in Macquarie have rallied some 55 percent in the past 12 months, hitting a two-year high on Monday. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)