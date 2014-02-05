(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no change to text)
SYDNEY Feb 5 Three bidders have submitted final
offers for Australian power company Macquarie Generation, a
spokesman for the owner said on Wednesday, underscoring solid
demand for infrastructure assets.
"I can confirm we have had three bids," Imre Salusinszky, a
spokesman for the government of the state of New South Wales
(NSW) said, declining to comment on the identity of the bidders
or the value of the offers.
Bankers expect Macquarie Generation to draw a final bid
price of about A$1.5 billion ($1.33 billion).
AGL Energy Ltd, Japan's Marubeni Corp and
ERM Power Ltd had been expected to submit final bids
for the utility which is the state's largest power generator.
If the privatisation succeeds, other state governments
around Australia are expected to follow suit, with toll roads,
ports and other power assets likely to be put on the block to
fund new infrastructure spending.
The NSW government says some of the proceeds of the sale of
Macquarie Generation will go towards an A$11.5 billion motorway
scheme to ease traffic congestion in Sydney's western suburbs.
A final decision on the Macquarie Generation sale is
expected by the end of March.
($1 = 1.1242 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Miral Fahmy)